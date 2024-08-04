ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wayanad Landslides: 'Deeply Distressed' Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Together Donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Tollywood celebrities Chiranjeevi Konidela and his son Ram Charan offered their heartfelt sympathies to the victims of Wayanad landslides. Chiranjeevi posted on social media about how deeply distressed they were by the loss of lives in Kerala, pledging to donate Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM relief fund to help those affected.

Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities megastar Chiranjeevi and global star Ram Charan offered their support to the victims of Wayanad landslides on Sunday soon after superstar Allu Arjun donated Rs 25 lakh to the relief operations in Kerala. Chiranjeevi expressed grief on social media over the devastating loss of countless lives in Kerala as a result of the recent natural calamity. Offering condolence in the tough time, he announced a gracious donation of Rs 1 crore with his son actor Ram Charan to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help those impacted.

taking to X, Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote: "Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!"

Both actors' huge contribution demonstrates their devotion to humanitarian relief and is expected to inspire other stars to join in helping the Wayanad landslide victims. The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad entered their sixth day on Sunday, with several persons still believed to be trapped in debris following a series of landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. According to official data, 206 individuals are still missing in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, with the death toll exceeding 240. However, unofficial sources say that the death toll stands at over 350 in one of the biggest tragic disasters in the history of Kerala.

