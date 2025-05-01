WAVES 2025: Stirring Tributes Paid To Manoj Kumar

Mumbai: Rich tributes were paid to legendary actor Manoj Kumar, who recently passed away, at the WAVES Summit, which is being held here.

The cinematic waves at WAVES 2025 reached a heartfelt crescendo as the session 'Remembering Manoj Kumar: Ace Filmmaker, True Nationalist' paid tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and patriotic voices. Moderated by noted film critic and podcaster Mayank Shekhar, the session brought together leading voices from the film and literary worlds to reflect on the legacy of the legendary actor, writer, and filmmaker.

Born Harikishan Giri Goswami in 1937, Manoj Kumar’s life was as dramatic and inspiring as his films. Uprooted by partition, he came to Bombay (now Mumbai) with dreams but no film connections. A self-made storyteller who initially wrote scripts in Urdu, Kumar crafted a distinct cinematic voice, blending mainstream appeal with a deep sense of nationalism and social conscience.

Kunal Goswami, actor and son of Manoj Kumar, recalled, "My father lost everything during Partition, but never lost his vision. From living in refugee camps to scripting iconic stories in Urdu, his journey is a testimony of resilience. He brought Bhagat Singh’s mother to the premiere of ‘Shaheed’— that’s how personal his patriotism was. He created blockbusters that were also deeply nationalistic — a rare feat."

Noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembered in awe Manoj Kumar’s cinematic techniques remarking that the way he shot songs was incredible. Bhandarkar added that Manoj Kumar’s films were layered with nationalism and social realism, something he has tried to echo in his own work. "Chandni Bar was in many ways a subconscious tribute to Manoj Kumar's ethos," said Bhandarkar.

Dr. Raajeev Shrivastav, senior author and lyricist, shared an awe-inspiring tale. "At the screening of ‘Shaheed’ in Delhi attended by the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Shastri asked Manoj Kumar to create a movie based on his slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. Inspired by this, Manoj Kumar wrote the story for Upkaar on the overnight train journey back to Mumbai. Manoj Kumar's life was a cinematic mission to speak to the common man. In this way, his spirit mirrors the essence of WAVES itself."

Bharti S. Pradhan, veteran columnist and biographer, offered a poignant reflection. "Despite his massive success, he was incredibly approachable. Even while unwell, he was dreaming of his next film. That was his spirit — always looking forward.”

Known affectionately as Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar was the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His films — Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Upkaar, Kranti — were not just cinematic landmarks but cultural milestones.