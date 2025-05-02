WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Insider-Outsider Debate And Being A 'Joke At Home'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave an honest and funny reflection on fame and family at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. Speaking with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Deepika Padukone, he discussed the "insider-outsider" debate that he has been often asked about, while offering a very personal insight as a father.

In a panel titled "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler", Shah Rukh's journey from Delhi to becoming the global face of Hindi cinema was revisited. Khan never had connections in the industry, yet he has established himself as one of the best known actors around the world. However, he humbly acknowledged that he sometimes still feels like an outsider, particularly at Bollywood parties.

"It's very strange, I'm very shy but with hundreds and thousands of people, I'm very happy because I know I can bring happiness to them. But if I go to a personal party, I don't know how many people are going to be happy. Like I was telling Karan that when he calls me to a party, it's the fanciest party. The theme is gold. Now, where will I get gold from? The theme is shimmer, sizzle. Then I feel very much like an outsider, like a penguin in a zoo. In the wrong cage," Khan joked.

That said, Shah Rukh quickly dismissed the insider-outsider dichotomy as irrelevant, stating, "I have a problem with the distinction between insider and outsider. I think they're just not important. It's not important where you come from. What truly matters is how you hold your ground in the world you aspire to enter, be it business, politics, or acting."

On a lighter note, Khan also entertained the audience with anecdotes on his personal life. "I am so funny to my kids," he said. "I'm like, '10 o'clock bedtime' and they are like, 'Oh my God, SRK!'" adding with a laugh, "I'm a joke in my home."

The WAVES 2025 summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a gathering of international stakeholders from the media and entertainment sector, with over 90 countries and 10,000+ delegates participating.