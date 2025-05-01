WAVES 2025: Rajinikanth Calls PM Modi A 'Fighter', Chiranjeevi Remembers His Cinematic Inspirations

Mumbai: Jio World Centre in the city turned into a star-studded celebration of Indian cinema on Thursday as the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 kicked off with heartfelt speeches and powerful reflections from two of Indian cinema's biggest legends: Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

Superstar Rajinikanth, known not only for his on-screen charisma but also for his candid reflections, took the stage to speak about the recent tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives. Instead of shying away from the gravity of the moment, he used the platform to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to go ahead with the summit despite the national mourning.

"After the barbaric, merciless attack that happened at Pahalgam, many told me that this entertainment summit might be postponed. But I was sure it would go on because I have confidence in our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji," said Rajinikanth.

Calling PM Modi 'a fighter,' the actor commended his unflinching spirit and said, "He will meet any challenge, and prove what we've been saying for the last decade that he will handle this situation with grace and bravery, and bring peace in Kashmir, and glory to the country."

With pride and gratitude in his voice, Rajinikanth added, "It is my privilege to be a part of the WAVES movement. I wholeheartedly congratulate the central government for organising such a global platform."

Equally compelling was the presence of Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi, who spoke during an industry panel moderated by actor Akshay Kumar. Joined by Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi delved into his personal journey and the cinematic legends who inspired him.

"In 1977, I was still at the Film Institute when I watched Mithun Da's(Mithun Chakraborty) performance that won him the National Award. It made me believe that even an average-looking person like me could shine with talent. His dance, his presence, it all pushed me to mould myself differently," Chiranjeevi shared.

He also credited megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a key influence for his fearless approach to stunts and raw intensity in performances. "From Sholay, I learned to do all my stunts. Kamal Haasan, my senior, influenced me in dance. I took something from everyone and shaped my own style."

Chiranjeevi recounted how he arrived in Chennai during a time when the industry was already saturated with stars. "What extra could I contribute? That was the challenge. I told myself, I must hit the bullseye," he said.

The WAVES 2025 Summit, launched by Prime Minister Modi, is India's inaugural global audiovisual and entertainment platform intended to showcase the country's creative economy and storytelling possibilities. By attracting more than 10,000 delegates and participation from over 90 different countries, this summit is already establishing a unique landmark cultural moment.