WAVES 2025: PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps Honouring 5 Legends Of Indian Cinema

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. In a special ceremony after his keynote address to a packed auditorium of global delegates, PM Modi released commemorative postage stamps honouring five towering figures of Indian cinema: filmmaker Guru Dutt, actor P Bhanumathi, director Raj Khosla, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, and music composer Salil Chowdhury.

In his keynote address, PM Modi said, "These legends transformed Indian cinema with their creative brilliance. Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."

Reflecting on India's cinematic journey, PM Modi recalled the release of the country's first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, on May 3, 1913, directed by the pioneering Dadasaheb Phalke, whose birth anniversary was celebrated just a day ago. "In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes," he added.

WAVES 2025, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", is India's first-of-its-kind global summit dedicated to the media and entertainment sector. The four-day event brings together over 10,000 delegates from more than 90 countries, including 1,000 creators, 350+ startups, and 300+ companies. The summit is set to host 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering a wide range of sectors, including film, OTT, broadcasting, AVGC-XR, comics, gaming, and digital media.

PM Modi also visited the Creatosphere, where he interacted with winners of the "Create in India" challenges, a one-year initiative that witnessed participation from more than 100,000 creators. He appreciated their work and had faith in the country's creative future.

The Prime Minister spoke about the innovation displayed at the Bharat Pavilion, a specially curated area of celebration of India's deep creative heritage as well as contemporary innovation. He welcomed the WAVES Bazaar, an online global marketplace that unites more than 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, promoting world trade and cooperation in creative content.

"The WAVES Bazaar is a strong initiative that deepens the creative economy by bridging new creators with new markets," PM Modi stated.

Another milestone of WAVES 2025 is the hosting of the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) in India for the first time, with ministerial-level representation from 25 nations. With a vision to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, WAVES 2025 stands as a defining step towards positioning India as a global hub for creativity, technology, and talent in the entertainment sector.