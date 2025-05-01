WAVES 2025: Mohanlal Says Malayalam Cinema Is 'Close-Knit Structure Of Art House And Commercial Success'

Hyderabad: Mollywood superstar Mohanlal on Thursday highlighted the distinct identity of Malayalam cinema as a harmonious blend of arthouse and commercial storytelling. The actor spoke during the opening session of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. He credited the strong heritage of visionary directors and the emergence of new-age filmmakers for strengthening this cinematic balance.

The session, titled "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul", included Indian cinema veterans such as Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Member of Parliament and veteran actor Hema Malini. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moderated the session.

During the conversation, Kumar referred to Malayalam cinema as the "intellectual soul" of Indian cinema. In response, Mohanlal thanked the compliment graciously and spoke about the distinct narrative weave of Malayalam films.

"From the very beginning, Malayalam cinema doesn't have... It's a thin line (between arthouse and commercial movies). It's a close-knit structure of art house and commercial success or entertainment cinema. It's well balanced," said Mohanlal, whose career spans over 47 years.

He reflected on his journey and collaborations with both parallel and mainstream filmmakers, saying, "I had the chance to work with great directors. At that time, they called those films art films. But even the art films had an entertainment value. And even the so-called entertainers had art in it."

Mohanlal credited legendary filmmakers like G Aravindan, Padmarajan, and Bharatan, alongside commercial directors such as Priyadarshan, for shaping his cinematic experience. "Now, content-wise, with the arrival of the new directors. It's full of art. It's a beautiful piece of art," he added, speaking on the evolution of Malayalam cinema.

Chiranjeevi, sharing his own journey, recalled his early passion for acting. "I used to dance and entertain in and around my family and friends. I was small, and with their encouragement, I thought, yes, some talent was there with me," he said. The actor also spoke about his formative years in Madras and the influence of industry legends like NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Krishna.

Citing his inspirations, Chiranjeevi said, "I had seen 'Mrigayaa' and he (Mithun Chakraborty) won the National Award for his acting. His acting was so natural, and he did a fantastic job... And for fights, I had seen 'Sholay'. Till then, a lot of duplicates used to do stunts, but I thought I should do all the stunts myself, however risky it was. I drew inspiration from Amitabhji (Bachchan), and for dance, it was Kamal (Haasan), who is a little senior to me and was a fantastic dancer at that time."

Meanwhile, Hema Malini lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in launching the WAVES initiative. "He (Modi) always wanted this to happen. It is going to be very beneficial for the entertainment industry, films, art and culture. Everybody will benefit from this. I'm glad to be part of this programme," she said.

WAVES 2025, which kicked off on Thursday, will continue until Sunday, celebrating India's rich audiovisual legacy and fostering cross-industry dialogue on the future of entertainment.