WAVES 2025: Farhan Akhtar Urges Creators To 'Write Your Own Story' In Masterclass On Filmmaking

Hyderabad: Bollywood director, actor, and singer Farhan Akhtar took centre stage at WAVES 2025 in a masterclass titled "The Craft of Direction" moderated by TV personality Gaurav Kapur. The session provided a fascinating look into Akhtar's creative process, as he shared candidly about the journey of Indian cinema, the art of direction, and the need for authenticity in storytelling.

Opening the conversation, Akhtar described WAVES as "a very empowering event," and spoke fondly of his creative beginnings. When asked about his preference among his many roles - actor, singer, director - he likened the question to "choosing a favourite child," noting, "While there may be a quiet preference, every role carries its own joy."

Looking back at the creation of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, Akhtar spoke about his desire to create a film that was real and topical. "I wanted to write something real, about friendship, about people like us. You shouldn't imitate others. Audiences can sense when something lacks integrity," he said. He urged young creatives to remain rooted, accept challenges, and hold on to their own voice.

The workshop was filled with anecdotal information behind the scenes, such as casting difficulties in Dil Chahta Hai and pioneering the use of sync sound technology, which was new to some of the actors. "They were used to dubbing. Sync sound made them nervous," he said.

Reflecting on his 2004 war drama Lakshya, Akhtar shared the physical and emotional hurdles of shooting in Ladakh, and the heartbreak of discovering technical issues after filming. "We had to go back. But when we did, we got some of the most stunning shots," he recalled, adding, "Everything happens for a reason."

Speaking about Don, Akhtar revealed the inspiration struck while listening to the original score on a train journey. "The challenge was not remaking the film, but reimagining it," he said. "What new meaning could I give to Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi…? That was the real test." He scripted the movie for Shah Rukh Khan, taking into account his fanfare for the original classic.

Akhtar also broached the subject of how much a role his family - his father, the renowned writer Javed Akhtar, and his sister, director Zoya Akhtar - plays in his writing. "My dad is the most brutal. He'll just ask, Why are you making this?" he shared. Among his father's favourites, he noted Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

On portraying athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Akhtar described the transformation as deeply personal. "Milkha ji wanted the story to tell the next generation to work hard and focus on skills. That energy pushed all of us."

To a packed auditorium, Akhtar offered advice that resonated deeply with aspiring artists and storytellers: "Don't be a character in someone else’s story. Write your own. And never underestimate the value of discipline."

The session ended with a Q&A, leaving the audience in awe of Akhtar's honesty, insight, and unshakeable dedication to his art. WAVES 2025, therefore, saw not only a celebration of filmmaking but a moving tribute to the guts and innovation it requires to carve out one's own unique track.