Waves 2024: All You Need To Know About India's First World Audio Visual And Entertainment Summit

Hyderabad: Are you a working professional in the fields of advertising, gaming, content production, animation, or music? Well, here's some fantastic news for you. India is all set to host the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from November 20 to 24, alongside the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. This is going to be a game-changer for the industry, and you won't want to miss it.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement earlier this month at a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi. He emphasised the commitment to improve the ecosystem designed to protect intellectual property rights within the media and entertainment domain. The I&B minister characterised this initiative as a forward-thinking strategy introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling India's aspiration to establish itself as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment sector.

WAVES represents a pivotal event in the Media and Entertainment field, providing a unique opportunity to navigate prospects within advertising, gaming, content, production, animation, and music. The summit will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovative minds to discuss opportunities, address challenges, attract investment, and help define the future trajectory of the sector. Participants will be able to engage with premier industry figures, keep up with emerging trends, and uncover new opportunities within the thriving Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) market. You'll have the chance to explore everything that WAVES has to offer.

The vision and objectives of WAVES include:

Attracting global media and entertainment players to India.

Fostering a creative economy that positions India as the leading hub for the development of Intellectual Properties.

Enhancing the necessary infrastructure for media and entertainment.

Empowering a skilled workforce equipped to meet international demands.

Promoting India as a business-friendly and investment-ready destination.

Adapting to new trends, innovative technologies, and transformative practices.

With the aim of establishing India as a dominant global force in the dynamic M&E landscape, WAVES seeks to inspire new benchmarks of creativity, innovation, and impact on an international scale. The mission fundamentally revolves around providing worldwide M&E leaders with unparalleled investment opportunities through the distinguished platform that WAVES promises to offer.