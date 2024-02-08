Watch: Yami Gautam, Hubby Aditya Dhar Announce Pregnancy at Article 370 Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is going to embrace motherhood soon. Yami and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, acknowledged that she is five and a half months pregnant with her first child, at the trailer launch of her new film, Article 370, on Thursday, putting an end to much conjecture. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, are all set to embrace parenthood.

Talking about the pregnancy, Aditya said, "This film is a family affair. This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”

Yami talked about her pregnancy as well as her experience working as an expecting mother. "It was emotionally taxing. On it, I could write a thesis. The initial inquiries are often the hardest since there are so many of them. When it comes to parenthood and how everything works out, I honestly don't know what I would have done if Aditya hadn't been at my side. Thanks, Lokesh bhaiyaa, everyone."

She revealed that by the time she got pregnant, they were able to get to the talking sequences in the film. "But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through,” the Kaabil actor added.

For the unversed, Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June after two years of dating. They first connected on the sets of Aditya's film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Yami in the titular role. Coming back to Yami's forthcoming film Article 370, the action-packed political thriller by Aditya Suhas Jambhale's film is set against the backdrop of the said article and its abrogation.

The film is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar, his brother Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film delves deeply into the "confidential chain of events" that resulted in the historic outcome of making Article 370 ineffective, and is set for a global theatrical premiere on February 23. Yami was last seen in OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar.