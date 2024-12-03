ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Vikrant Massey Evades Question on Acting Hiatus at The Sabarmati Report Screening in Parliament

Vikrant Massey avoided media questions about his acting break at the special screening of The Sabarmati Report in Parliament.

Vikrant Massey Avoids Question on Acting Break at The Sabarmati Report Screening in Parliament
(Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey recently attended a special screening of his film The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent political leaders graced. However, his decision to avoid a question regarding his recent announcement of taking a break from acting caught the media's attention. The film, which tackles the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002, has already been generating buzz for its intense subject matter.

While addressing the media after the screening, Massey was asked about his decision to step away from films, which he recently shared on social media. Instead of providing a direct answer, Massey avoided the question, choosing not to speak on the matter and instead talked about his experience at the screening.

"It was a different experience to watch the film with the Prime Minister," Vikrant said, visibly moved by the occasion. "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can not fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

The Sabarmati Report has already been declared tax-free in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Prime Minister Modi himself praised the film, calling it an important revelation of the truth behind the tragic incident.

The screening was attended by several political heavyweights, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran actor Jeetendra, who joined the film's cast and production team. The film's producer Ektaa Kapoor also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support, acknowledging how significant Prime Minister Modi's appreciation was for the team.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and others, the film is a hard-hitting narrative based on real-life events.

