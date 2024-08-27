ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Vicky Kaushal Seen Dropping Katrina Kaif at Mumbai Airport as Latter Flies off in Style

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal was seen accompanying his wife, Katrina Kaif, to Mumbai Airport on Monday night. Vicky came to see off his wife at the Mumbai airport, though he did not leave his car.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Monday night, marking another stylish departure. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina was seen exiting her white SUV dressed entirely in black, including a matching jacket she carried in her hands. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Vicky sitting inside the car, who had come to see off his actor-wife.

Eagle-eyed fans noted Vicky seated in the car with Katrina before she stepped out. Although his face was not clearly visible, social media users are convinced it was him as the image closely resembled him. Talking about Kaif's look, her laid-back style was complemented by her loose hair and radiant smile as she waved to photographers before heading into the terminal.

Earlier in the day, Vicky was seen in a casual outfit—a blue denim shirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a black cap in the city. The couple was recently spotted at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s residence, accompanied by Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif. In the video from their outing at Akhtar's house, Vicky could be seen helping Katrina get into their car, while she cheerfully waved goodbye to the paps stationed outside.

On the professional front, Katrina is preparing for her role in Farhan Akhtar’s road movie Jee Le Zaraa, whereas Vicky is set to appear in Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

