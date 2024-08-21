ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif All Smiles as They Leave Zoya Akhtar's Home

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, happily married since December 2021, were recently seen enjoying a night out in Mumbai visiting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The couple, accompanied by Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, appeared cheerful as they exited Akhtar's residence.

Hyderabad: Bollywood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were recently spotted beaming with joy as they exited filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Mumbai residence late on Tuesday night. The duo, who celebrated their marriage in a grand ceremony in December 2021, looked radiant and relaxed as they were accompanied by Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.

The couple was seen in casual attire; Vicky donned a white T-shirt with black pants and shoes, while Katrina opted for a black sweatshirt and jeans, showcasing a natural, no-makeup look. Their cheerful demeanor was evident as Vicky descended the stairs with a beaming smile, acknowledging the paparazzi with friendly waves. Isabelle followed closely behind, mirroring her sister's casual style.

Their visit to Zoya Akhtar's home is notable not only for the couple’s evident happiness but also because their first encounter was at a party hosted by Akhtar. Katrina had previously revealed on Koffee With Karan that she shared her feelings for Vicky with Zoya after their initial meeting. Karan too in another episode discussed Kat and Vicky's first meeting at Zoya's house party.

This visit comes amidst the excitement surrounding Vicky’s upcoming film, Chhaava, a historical drama where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film's teaser, released on Monday, has garnered positive feedback, with Katrina praising it on Instagram. On the work front, Katrina, last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, will be seen in Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

