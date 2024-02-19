Watch: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Spotted First Time Post Pregnancy Announcement

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his first public appearance with wife Natasha Dalal after taking the internet by storm on Sunday by announcing that they were pregnant. The soon-to-be parents were spotted at the Mumbai airport flying out of the city on Monday, a day after the pregnancy announcement on his social media handle. Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021.

The video of their outing was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. In the video, Varun was seen holding Natasha's hand while entering the terminal. Varun and Natasha together oozed warmth as they headed out in pastel colours. Varun could be seen wearing a casual blue well fitted t-shirt over a beige coloured pant with matching cap. He completed his look with blue sneakers and a pair of goggles.

On the other hand, Natasha nailed the chic boss lady attire donning a beige pant and an over-sized coat of the same colour paired with black tank top. The fashion designer kept her hair open with middle parting and accessorised her look with loop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple completed three years of marriage and are now ready to embrace parenthood. Varun headed to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news with his fans and followers. In the post, Varun was seen kissing Natasha's baby bump, while their companion dog Joey posed for a photo in the background. He captioned the photo, "We are pregnant, need all your blessings, and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was a small gathering with only a few people. Varun and Natasha, a fashion designer, have known one another since sixth grade. However, the couple fell madly in love with each other after dating for some time.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will star in the next action thriller Baby John, which is helmed by A. Kaleeswaran. Varun will also appear in the Indian remake of the Hollywood series Citadel in the coming months, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' eponymous series. The release date for Citadel in India has yet to be announced.