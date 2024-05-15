Watch: Varun Dhawan Flaunts Casual Wear; Alaya F Dazzles in Black Cut out Dress in City Outing

Alaya F looks stunning in black dress, while Varun Dhawan aces casual look (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actors Varun Dhawan and Alaya F were spotted by the Mumbai-based paparazzi on Tuesday. Varun was seen arriving at a playground in Bandra, while Alaya, after attending the launch of a high-end luxury store, was seen at a fine dining outlet. Both greeted the paps with smiles as they went on with their works.

Alaya F, who was most recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, exuded chic vibes in a black body-hugging dress. The cut-out dress accentuated her looks as she made her way into a restaurant. Alaya, earlier in the day, was seen at the launch of an Italy-based luxury brand.

On the other hand, Varun looked uber cool in a white-t-shirt which he paired with cream colour shots. Varun was escorted by his team as he arrived in a Bandra playground with his entourage. After spending some time, Dhavan waved at the paps and rode away in his car.

On the professional front, Varun is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Baby John. Taking to Instagram, Dhawan recently shared a sneak peek from the dubbing session. The picture showcased Varun sporting a red t-shirt with 'Baby John' written over it.

Directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, Baby John has garnered significant anticipation, with its teaser receiving an overwhelming response from fans. The film is bankrolled by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Apart from Baby John, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, Varun will feature in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari in the coming days.