Watch: Varun Dhawan Flaunts 'Baby John' T-Shirt; SRK Spotted at Airport in Signature Style

Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan spotted in the city (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently sighted in the city, after winning over the internet with a kind gesture towards a fan. He also gave a behind-the-scenes look at his work on Baby John. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai leaving the city on Monday.

Talking about Varun, the actor was sighted in the city earlier on May 13. In a video, the actor was seen getting out of his car while on the phone. The actor paused to acknowledge the paparazzi's request. What captured everyone's hearts, however, was Varun's thoughtful gesture for his fan. In the video, a fan approached VD for a selfie, to which he humbly agreed. However, the fan struggled to fix the focus on his cell camera, so VD asked the paparazzi to take a photo.

Varun Dhawan shares sneak peek of Baby John dubbing session (Instagram)

He then urged the photographers to give him the photo later on. Nonetheless, the fan desired to have a photo on his phone, but VD assured him, "De denge aapko (They will give you the photo later)." On his city outing, the actor was at his casual best, wearing a red t-shirt with Baby John inscribed on it, an olive green bottom, and white slippers. He added a touch of glamour with fashionable eyeglasses.

Varun Dhawan, who is busy working on his next film, Baby John, has sparked tremendous enthusiasm among fans with his frequently shared updates from the Kalees directorial. The October actor resorted to his Instagram stories and shared a peak into his dubbing sessions for his highly anticipated film. In the photo, he is seen standing in a studio, presumably dubbing with headphones on him. Varun wrote in the caption, "Good Dubbing Vibes," followed by a sparkling emoji and the hashtag #BabyJohn. Meanwhile, Baby John has Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial parts.

In another instance, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving the city. The Raees actor was seen arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Monday to take off. The actor looked uber-chic in a white t-shirt, his signature ponytail and a cap completing his look.

Fresh off the success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, SRK has not announced any film yet. However, if reports are to be believed, he is set to feature alongside Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.