ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Varun Dhawan Flaunts 'Baby John' T-Shirt; SRK Spotted at Airport in Signature Style

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

Varun Dhawan Flaunts 'Baby John' T-Shirt; SRK Spotted at Airport in Signature Style
Varun Dhawan (left), Shah Rukh Khan (right)(Instagram)

Varun Dhawan grabbed attention for a heartwarming gesture towards a fan in the city. Additionally, he shared glimpses of his dubbing session for his upcoming film, Baby John. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was spotted at Kalina private airport in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan spotted in the city (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently sighted in the city, after winning over the internet with a kind gesture towards a fan. He also gave a behind-the-scenes look at his work on Baby John. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai leaving the city on Monday.

Talking about Varun, the actor was sighted in the city earlier on May 13. In a video, the actor was seen getting out of his car while on the phone. The actor paused to acknowledge the paparazzi's request. What captured everyone's hearts, however, was Varun's thoughtful gesture for his fan. In the video, a fan approached VD for a selfie, to which he humbly agreed. However, the fan struggled to fix the focus on his cell camera, so VD asked the paparazzi to take a photo.

Varun Dhawan shares sneak peek of Baby John dubbing session
Varun Dhawan shares sneak peek of Baby John dubbing session (Instagram)

He then urged the photographers to give him the photo later on. Nonetheless, the fan desired to have a photo on his phone, but VD assured him, "De denge aapko (They will give you the photo later)." On his city outing, the actor was at his casual best, wearing a red t-shirt with Baby John inscribed on it, an olive green bottom, and white slippers. He added a touch of glamour with fashionable eyeglasses.

Varun Dhawan, who is busy working on his next film, Baby John, has sparked tremendous enthusiasm among fans with his frequently shared updates from the Kalees directorial. The October actor resorted to his Instagram stories and shared a peak into his dubbing sessions for his highly anticipated film. In the photo, he is seen standing in a studio, presumably dubbing with headphones on him. Varun wrote in the caption, "Good Dubbing Vibes," followed by a sparkling emoji and the hashtag #BabyJohn. Meanwhile, Baby John has Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial parts.

In another instance, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving the city. The Raees actor was seen arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Monday to take off. The actor looked uber-chic in a white t-shirt, his signature ponytail and a cap completing his look.

Fresh off the success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, SRK has not announced any film yet. However, if reports are to be believed, he is set to feature alongside Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Read More

  1. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Natasha Dalal - Watch Video
  2. It's 'Double Celebration' as Makers of Baby John Wrap up Shoot on Varun Dhawan's Birthday - Watch
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Papped at Mumbai Airport with Daughter Suhana and Her Rumored Beau Agastya - Watch

TAGGED:

SRK AIRPORT SPOTTINGBABY JOHNVARUN DHAWAN FANVARUN DHAWAN AND SHAH RUKH KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.