WATCH: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Ride Together For Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Udaipur Shoot

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have commenced filming for their upcoming romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. After recently wrapping up the Udaipur schedule, several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the duo have surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

One of the videos shows Varun riding a bike through the bustling streets of Udaipur with Janhvi seated behind him as his pillion. Janhvi, dressed in a white and purple dress with a bag, holds onto Varun, who sports a black t-shirt paired with jeans and a brown leather jacket. Both actors were spotted adhering to traffic safety norms, donning helmets as they made their way through the scenic Old City.

Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Ride Together For Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Udaipur Shoot (Video: ETV Bharat)

Their route took them around Lake Pichola, eventually reaching Amrai Ghat, where a large crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered, eager to catch a glimpse of the stars. Despite the heavy crowd, Varun and Janhvi smoothly made their way through the streets, while fans lined up, taking pictures and videos from a distance.

Fans Taking selfies with Varun Dhawan (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Written and helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film was first announced in February 2024, with a video introducing Varun as the titular character Sunny Sanskari and Janhvi as Tulsi Kumari. Their on-screen chemistry, previously seen in Bawaal, was praised by both critics and audiences, heightening anticipation for their new collaboration.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025, and promises to be a heartwarming addition to the romantic genre.