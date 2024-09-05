ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Theatres Turn Festive as Fans Dance to Drums and DJ upon Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Release

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT released in theatres today, September 5 amid much fanfare and celebrations. Many fans were seen dancing to the beats of the dhols in excitement of Vijay's reportedly penultimate film before plunging into politics.

Fans Go Wild as Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Hits Theatres
Fans Go Wild as Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Hits Theatres (PTI)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) hit theatres globally on September 5, and the release has sparked an unprecedented wave of celebrations among fans, especially in the South belt. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and marking one of Vijay's final major projects before he takes on politics full-time, has been met with enthusiastic fanfare and high energy in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Fans Go Wild as Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Hits Theatres (Etv Bharat)

In theatres across India, fans have transformed the film's release into a festive event. Enthusiastic celebrations with drum performances, dance routines, and even DJ parties, turned theatres into vibrant celebration hubs. Social media has been abuzz with videos of fans dancing and cheering, reflecting the widespread joy and anticipation surrounding Vijay's film.

In Kerala, the fervour for Thalapathy Vijay was palpable from the early hours of the morning. Fans gathered in massive numbers for the 4 am shows, with many theaters adorned with large cut-outs of the actor. The release day festivities included the bursting of crackers, loud cheers, and dances, reflecting the deep-rooted admiration for Vijay. At one prominent theatre, fans proudly displayed flags of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, signaling their support not just for the film, but also for his political journey.

A viral video from the event showed hundreds of fans dancing energetically to Vijay's hit song, Badass from his previous film Leo. The mass celebration is a testament to Vijay's immense popularity in the state, where he has enjoyed a long-standing and devoted fan base. Earlier in the year, the film's crew had shot some crucial sequences in Kerala, further cementing the actor's strong connection with the state.

However, the excitement was not limited to Kerala. In Karnataka, theatres also kicked off early morning shows at 4 am, underscoring the widespread anticipation for the film. In Tamil Nadu, however, the first screenings were scheduled for 9 am due to recent government regulations aimed at preventing incidents similar to those surrounding the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

The film's box office prospects appear strong, with initial estimates suggesting that GOAT could easily surpass the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. In Kerala alone, the film has reportedly earned over Rs 3 crore through advance bookings. The film features Vijay in dual roles, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding it. The supporting cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, and others, further adding to the film's star-studded appeal.

Read More

  1. Thalapathy Vijay's Dual Role to Unexpected Cameos: 5 Reasons to Not Miss Actor's Penultimate Film GOAT in Theatres
  2. The Greatest Of All Time X review: Did Thalapathy Vijay's film meet netizens expectations?
  3. GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Expected to Rake in over Rs 100 Cr on Opening Day

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) hit theatres globally on September 5, and the release has sparked an unprecedented wave of celebrations among fans, especially in the South belt. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and marking one of Vijay's final major projects before he takes on politics full-time, has been met with enthusiastic fanfare and high energy in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Fans Go Wild as Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Hits Theatres (Etv Bharat)

In theatres across India, fans have transformed the film's release into a festive event. Enthusiastic celebrations with drum performances, dance routines, and even DJ parties, turned theatres into vibrant celebration hubs. Social media has been abuzz with videos of fans dancing and cheering, reflecting the widespread joy and anticipation surrounding Vijay's film.

In Kerala, the fervour for Thalapathy Vijay was palpable from the early hours of the morning. Fans gathered in massive numbers for the 4 am shows, with many theaters adorned with large cut-outs of the actor. The release day festivities included the bursting of crackers, loud cheers, and dances, reflecting the deep-rooted admiration for Vijay. At one prominent theatre, fans proudly displayed flags of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, signaling their support not just for the film, but also for his political journey.

A viral video from the event showed hundreds of fans dancing energetically to Vijay's hit song, Badass from his previous film Leo. The mass celebration is a testament to Vijay's immense popularity in the state, where he has enjoyed a long-standing and devoted fan base. Earlier in the year, the film's crew had shot some crucial sequences in Kerala, further cementing the actor's strong connection with the state.

However, the excitement was not limited to Kerala. In Karnataka, theatres also kicked off early morning shows at 4 am, underscoring the widespread anticipation for the film. In Tamil Nadu, however, the first screenings were scheduled for 9 am due to recent government regulations aimed at preventing incidents similar to those surrounding the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

The film's box office prospects appear strong, with initial estimates suggesting that GOAT could easily surpass the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. In Kerala alone, the film has reportedly earned over Rs 3 crore through advance bookings. The film features Vijay in dual roles, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding it. The supporting cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, and others, further adding to the film's star-studded appeal.

Read More

  1. Thalapathy Vijay's Dual Role to Unexpected Cameos: 5 Reasons to Not Miss Actor's Penultimate Film GOAT in Theatres
  2. The Greatest Of All Time X review: Did Thalapathy Vijay's film meet netizens expectations?
  3. GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Expected to Rake in over Rs 100 Cr on Opening Day

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMEKOLLYWOOD ACTOR VIJAYFAN CELEBRATION OF GOATFAN CELEBRATE VIJAY FILM GOATTHALAPATHY VIJAY FILM GOAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.