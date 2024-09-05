Watch: Theatres Turn Festive as Fans Dance to Drums and DJ upon Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Release

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) hit theatres globally on September 5, and the release has sparked an unprecedented wave of celebrations among fans, especially in the South belt. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and marking one of Vijay's final major projects before he takes on politics full-time, has been met with enthusiastic fanfare and high energy in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Fans Go Wild as Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Hits Theatres (Etv Bharat)

In theatres across India, fans have transformed the film's release into a festive event. Enthusiastic celebrations with drum performances, dance routines, and even DJ parties, turned theatres into vibrant celebration hubs. Social media has been abuzz with videos of fans dancing and cheering, reflecting the widespread joy and anticipation surrounding Vijay's film.

In Kerala, the fervour for Thalapathy Vijay was palpable from the early hours of the morning. Fans gathered in massive numbers for the 4 am shows, with many theaters adorned with large cut-outs of the actor. The release day festivities included the bursting of crackers, loud cheers, and dances, reflecting the deep-rooted admiration for Vijay. At one prominent theatre, fans proudly displayed flags of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, signaling their support not just for the film, but also for his political journey.

A viral video from the event showed hundreds of fans dancing energetically to Vijay's hit song, Badass from his previous film Leo. The mass celebration is a testament to Vijay's immense popularity in the state, where he has enjoyed a long-standing and devoted fan base. Earlier in the year, the film's crew had shot some crucial sequences in Kerala, further cementing the actor's strong connection with the state.

However, the excitement was not limited to Kerala. In Karnataka, theatres also kicked off early morning shows at 4 am, underscoring the widespread anticipation for the film. In Tamil Nadu, however, the first screenings were scheduled for 9 am due to recent government regulations aimed at preventing incidents similar to those surrounding the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

The film's box office prospects appear strong, with initial estimates suggesting that GOAT could easily surpass the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. In Kerala alone, the film has reportedly earned over Rs 3 crore through advance bookings. The film features Vijay in dual roles, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding it. The supporting cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, and others, further adding to the film's star-studded appeal.

