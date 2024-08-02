ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: 'Take Away His Mic!' Samantha Pleads As Varun Dhawan Spills Her SECRETS At Honey Bunny Teaser Launch

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Varun Dhawan, at a promotional event for the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, displayed his enthusiastic personality, prompting co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to intervene. During media interactions, he playfully sought her permission to share personal details, leading to a humorous moment.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was in his vibrant personality at a special event held on Thursday to promote his forthcoming spy action streaming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. As he engaged with the media, his enthusiastic demeanour became quite apparent, prompting his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to cut in.

Honey Bunny Teaser Launch (Video source: ETV Bharat)

During interactions with the media, Varun revealed that he was unaware that Samantha was the same actor who had appeared in the SS Rajamouli film, Makkhi (Eaga in Telugu). He expressed his surprise, stating, "I was taken aback when I found that Samantha is the same actress who was in Makkhi. I love that film completely, and I also enjoyed its theme song. There are many other projects she has been a part of that I only later realised were hers."

Known for his engaging and dynamic approach during media interactions, Varun seemed to momentarily lose track of the situation as he was about to disclose a few details about Samantha. He said, "And she has a pet name also, can I say it?" He paused briefly, seeking her permission before proceeding, which led to a light-hearted interruption from Samantha, who playfully stated, "Someone please take away his mic!"

The series Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the American show Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. This upcoming Indian version, directed by Raj and DK, is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on November 7 this year.

