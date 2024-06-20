Watch: Soon-to-Be-Parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin in Black at Mumbai Airport

Soon-to-Be-Parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin in Black at Mumbai Airport (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh are arguably one of Bollywood's most admired couples. The two never miss any opportunity to demonstrate their love and affection for one another. They were papped at the Mumbai airport early on June 20, 2024, wearing matching clothes as they fled the city.

Deepika and Ranveer flew to London early on Thursday in all-black attires. In the video doing the rounds from the airport, Ranveer was seen holding Deepika's hand with tender care. Netizens were stunned by Ranveer's sweet gesture towards his wife, and found it endearing. Ranveer can be seen opening the car door for the Padmaavat actor, assisting her safely, and then holding her hand as they proceeded towards the check-in gate.

Deepika and Ranveer opted for an all-black look for the outing. The Pathaan actor wore a black bodycon dress, a black shirt, fashionable sunglasses and white trainers. Padukone chose to keep her hair open and her makeup minimal. Meanwhile, the actor from Don 3 looked smart in a black t-shirt and pants with sleek hairdo.

On the work front, Deepika was most recently seen in Fighter, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Fans and critics alike praised the film. She will next appear in Kalki 2898 AD, along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The high on budget film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her lineup, with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Alia Bhatt. Next, he is preparing for Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3. Fans are eagerly awaiting developments on the project, which will star Kiara Advani as the female protagonist.