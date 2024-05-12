Watch: Sonakshi Spotted with Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal and Heeramandi Co-Star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonakshi Sinha spotted in Mumbai with Zaheer Iqbal and Aditi Rao Hydari (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood's very own rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted Saturday night at a high-end eatery. The two were accompanied by their friends and Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. The three were snapped together leaving the restaurant.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was papped in the city along with her rumoured beau Zaheer, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other friends. In the video, Iqbal could be seen in an all-black attire, carrying a sleeping baby in his arms.

On the other hand, Sonakshi oozed uber-chic vibes in a denim-on-denim look. The Dabangg actor wore a denim shirt over loose jeans. She completed her look with a black-coloured sling bag and her hair tied in a bun. Moreover, Aditi opted for a black full-sleeve top with jeans. She had her hair open and opted for her signature no-makeup look.

Sonakshi and Aditi were recently seen in Heeramandi. The Padmaavat actor rejoined with Bhansali, describing it as a fantastic opportunity to work with him. Aditi portrays the strong role of Bibbojaan in the series, while Sonakshi plays the character of Fareedan. Sonakshi and Zaheer last appeared together in the film Double XL and the music video Blockbuster.

Talking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, it is the story of courtesans and their patrons, which digs deeply into Heeramandi's cultural reality. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the key roles. It was released on Netflix on May 1.