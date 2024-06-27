WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha Shares First Wedding Video With Zaheer Iqbal, Calls It 'Chaotic Little Shaadi'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, after dating him for seven years. The intimate legal ceremony was followed by a grand reception, attended by the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. Several clips and photographs from the event went viral, and now, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming video that showcased the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebrations.

Sharing the clip on Instagram on Thursday, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US."

The video offered a sneak peek into the joyous gathering, featuring the bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones, including Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and friends like Siddharth and Huma Qureshi. The video begins with the Sinha-Iqbal family and friends gathering on the balcony of Sonakshi's Mumbai residence, which was beautifully adorned with white flowers.

As the couple registers their marriage by signing documents, the crowd can be heard singing a customised version of the popular song Sona Kitna Sona Hai, replacing the lyrics with "Mere jiju number 1," leaving Sonakshi and Zaheer in stitches. Siddharth can be seen intervening, saying in jest "Ab sab ek sath, Khamosh (Everyone, be quiet)".

The couple, who starred together in the 2022 film Double XL and a music video titled Blockbuster, had kept their relationship under wraps, but frequently shared glimpses of their lives on social media, offering their fans glimpses of their chemistry and camaraderie.