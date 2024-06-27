ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha Shares First Wedding Video With Zaheer Iqbal, Calls It 'Chaotic Little Shaadi'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in an intimate ceremony followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. On Thursday, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming video of the celebration on Instagram, showcasing the joy and vibrant atmosphere, with friends and family.

WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha Shares First Wedding Video With Zaheer Iqbal, Calls It 'Chaotic Little Shaadi'
Sonakshi Sinha Shares First Wedding Video With Zaheer Iqbal (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, after dating him for seven years. The intimate legal ceremony was followed by a grand reception, attended by the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. Several clips and photographs from the event went viral, and now, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming video that showcased the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebrations.

Sharing the clip on Instagram on Thursday, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US."

The video offered a sneak peek into the joyous gathering, featuring the bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones, including Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and friends like Siddharth and Huma Qureshi. The video begins with the Sinha-Iqbal family and friends gathering on the balcony of Sonakshi's Mumbai residence, which was beautifully adorned with white flowers.

As the couple registers their marriage by signing documents, the crowd can be heard singing a customised version of the popular song Sona Kitna Sona Hai, replacing the lyrics with "Mere jiju number 1," leaving Sonakshi and Zaheer in stitches. Siddharth can be seen intervening, saying in jest "Ab sab ek sath, Khamosh (Everyone, be quiet)".

The couple, who starred together in the 2022 film Double XL and a music video titled Blockbuster, had kept their relationship under wraps, but frequently shared glimpses of their lives on social media, offering their fans glimpses of their chemistry and camaraderie.

READ MORE

  1. Sonakshi Can't Hold Back Tears As Zaheer Touches Her Parents' Feet, Watch Inside Videos of Kanyadaan Shared by Shatrughan
  2. Inside Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Star Studded Reception, Couples First Dance and Public Appearance - Watch
  3. First Pictures Of Sonakshi, Zaheer Wedding: 'Love Has Guided Us Through Challenges And Triumphs'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, after dating him for seven years. The intimate legal ceremony was followed by a grand reception, attended by the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. Several clips and photographs from the event went viral, and now, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming video that showcased the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebrations.

Sharing the clip on Instagram on Thursday, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US."

The video offered a sneak peek into the joyous gathering, featuring the bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones, including Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and friends like Siddharth and Huma Qureshi. The video begins with the Sinha-Iqbal family and friends gathering on the balcony of Sonakshi's Mumbai residence, which was beautifully adorned with white flowers.

As the couple registers their marriage by signing documents, the crowd can be heard singing a customised version of the popular song Sona Kitna Sona Hai, replacing the lyrics with "Mere jiju number 1," leaving Sonakshi and Zaheer in stitches. Siddharth can be seen intervening, saying in jest "Ab sab ek sath, Khamosh (Everyone, be quiet)".

The couple, who starred together in the 2022 film Double XL and a music video titled Blockbuster, had kept their relationship under wraps, but frequently shared glimpses of their lives on social media, offering their fans glimpses of their chemistry and camaraderie.

READ MORE

  1. Sonakshi Can't Hold Back Tears As Zaheer Touches Her Parents' Feet, Watch Inside Videos of Kanyadaan Shared by Shatrughan
  2. Inside Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Star Studded Reception, Couples First Dance and Public Appearance - Watch
  3. First Pictures Of Sonakshi, Zaheer Wedding: 'Love Has Guided Us Through Challenges And Triumphs'

TAGGED:

SONAKSHI ZAHEER IQBAL MARRIAGEZAHEER IQBALSONAKSHI SINHASONAKSHI SONAKSHI WEDDING VIDEOSONAKSHI SINHA SHARES WEDDING VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.