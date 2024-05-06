Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Creates 'Magic' as She Walks the Ramp for Vikram Phadnis

Actor Sonakshi Sinha (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp for Vikram Phadnis last night Sunday, clad in a black embroidered lehenga. The Heeramandi actor's majestic appearance was the highlight of the show. The actor created magic at the Mumbai event last night in the black lehenga designed by Vikram Phadnis.

The Heeramandi star, fresh off the success of the recently released Sanjay Leela Bhansali series shared pictures of her attire on her official Instagram handle. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote: "Fareedan, Fashion and Vikram Phadnis… Magic at the Grand Finale of @timesfashionweek." The actor posed with the fashion designer in most pictures she shared online.

After Sonakshi walked the ramp for Vikram Phadnis during Bombay Times Fashion Week, she took out time to take questions from the reporters. The excerpts show her slaying her stroll, greeting the media, and answering reporters' questions. The actor dished out fashion tips as reporters asked her about fashion advice post her walk.

For the glitzy night, Sonakshi opted for a black lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse, and a matching dupatta draped over her head. The blouse had a round neckline, and the lehenga had an A-line voluminous form, with elaborate gold thread and gota embroidery. She paired the lehenga ensemble with statement jewellery, including bold earrings and an intricate gold ring.

Talking about her look, Sinha had feathered brows, winged eyeliner, sparkly eye makeup, nude brown lip colour, and a dewy base that completed the glam look. For the hair, she opted for a center-parted elegant braided juda styled with white gajra.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in her OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is set in 1940s and tells the tale of courtesans and their patrons. Apart from her, the web series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, and was released on Netflix on May 1.