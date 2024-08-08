ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted Leaving Naga Chaitanya's House After Their Intimate Engagement Ceremony

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged. The couple has publicly acknowledged their relationship with their engagement after dating for several years. Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna took to social media to announce the delightful news, posting official photos from the engagement ceremony. After an intimate event, the Made In Heaven actor was spotted leaving her fiance's residence in a car, dressed in her engagement attire.

A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram showcases Sobhita sitting in the backseat of her car and blushing as she left Chaitanya's house after their engagement. She was clad in a beautiful peach-coloured saree. She complemented the look with traditional Indian jewellery, which included jhumkas, a necklace, bangles, and a bindi on her forehead. Her hair was decorated with fresh flowers, a customary addition to traditional celebrations in Indian culture.

Nagarjuna revealed on social media that Sobhita and Chay exchanged rings at 9:42 am. He expressed immense joy in welcoming Sobhita into their family and extended heartfelt wishes for love and happiness to the couple. Sobhita looked majestic in her peach saree, while Chaitanya was dressed in a silk kurta. The engagement event was cosy and attended by their closest family members and friends.

The rumours about Chaitanya and Sobhita's romance began circulating in early 2022, shortly after Chaitanya's separation from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended their marriage in October 2021. They had tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish ceremony that beautifully blended both Hindu and Christian customs. However, personal differences eventually led them to part ways.