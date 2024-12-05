Watch: Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Emotional during Wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Surrounded by family and close friends, the couple exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony that left the newlywed bride, Sobhita, visibly emotional. A touching video from the ceremony has gone viral, showing Naga Chaitanya tying the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck as she wipes away tears of joy.

The emotional moment was even more special as Sobhita, wearing a traditional white silk saree with a red border, was surrounded by her loved ones. Her graceful look was completed with layers of gold jewellery, including a necklace, earrings, and bangles. Both Naga and Sobhita beamed with happiness, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Social media erupted with reactions as fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One user wished, "Happy married life," while another wrote, "Wishing @chay_akkineni and @sobhitaDhulipala endless happiness as they tie the knot in a grand celebration surrounded by loved ones."

Later that day, Naga's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared the first official wedding photos on his social media handle. The emotional post from Nagarjuna read, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita. You've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Nagarjuna also reflected on the significance of the wedding, which was held under the blessings of his father, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao. He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey."

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, and Nayantara. The ceremony took place at Annapurna Studios, a family legacy that was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather in 1976. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first met at an event in Hyderabad and kept their relationship private for a long time. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024.