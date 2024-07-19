WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Response to Marriage Plans with Rahul Mody: 'Jab Dulhan Banna Hai...'

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Response to Marriage Plans (ANI)

Hyderabad: At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Stree 2 in Mumbai on Thursday, Shraddha Kapoor made a sparkling appearance. The actor not only mesmerised the audience with her stunning look but also addressed the swirling speculations about her personal life.

During the event, Shraddha was questioned about her relationship with scriptwriter Rahul Mody, with whom she has been rumored to be in a long-term relationship. Responding with her characteristic wit, Shraddha quipped, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like). This playful yet confident remark drew applause and laughter from the audience.

Back in June, Shraddha seemed to confirm her relationship with Rahul Mody by sharing a selfie with him on Instagram. The picture showed the couple dressed alike in white and was captioned in a quirky tone: "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar @modyrahulmody" (Keep my heart but give me back my sleep), accompanied by laughing and red heart emojis. The post also featured the song "Neend Churayee Meri" from the movie Ishq, adding a romantic touch to the revelation.

Drifting gracefully in a vibrant red and golden saree, Shraddha Kapoor looked every bit a star as she graced the event with her glamorous makeup and elegantly braided hair. The event, held in Mumbai, brought together the cast and crew of Stree 2, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

The trailer of Stree 2 offers a sneak peek into the new terror haunting the town of Chanderi, introducing a formidable new antagonist, Sarkata. The film also hints at a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia, adding to the excitement. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 15, promising a thrilling mix of horror and comedy that fans have eagerly awaited.