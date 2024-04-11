WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak, Greets Fans from Mannat

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never let his fans down. Every year, fans gather in large numbers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Bandra in Mumbai, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on the special occasion of Eid. 'King Khan' has a tradition of stepping out onto his balcony on Eid to warmly greet his loyal fans, and this year was no exception.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to greet a mass of fans from the iconic grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, the Bollywood superstar radiated his characteristic charm. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity. (sic)"

Excitement erupted among SRK's fans as the superstar made an appearance on the balcony, receiving loud cheers. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos capturing the moment when Shah Rukh Khan waved, blew kisses, and conveyed his Eid greetings to his admirers. Additionally, the Bollywood icon also greeted his fans with a salaam and namaste.

Speaking of his professional endeavours, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, which performed well at the box office. During a recent interview, SRK touched upon his upcoming project, stating that he is planning to commence one around April. He further said that he is striving to work on a film that resonates with his age and continues to portray the lead role as the star of the movie.