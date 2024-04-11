WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak, Greets Fans from Mannat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak, Greets Fans from Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan continues his tradition of greeting fans on Eid from his balcony at Mannat, his residence in Mumbai. Social media buzzes with excitement as he shares his Eid wishes and greets his enthusiastic fans.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never let his fans down. Every year, fans gather in large numbers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Bandra in Mumbai, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on the special occasion of Eid. 'King Khan' has a tradition of stepping out onto his balcony on Eid to warmly greet his loyal fans, and this year was no exception.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to greet a mass of fans from the iconic grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, the Bollywood superstar radiated his characteristic charm. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity. (sic)"

Excitement erupted among SRK's fans as the superstar made an appearance on the balcony, receiving loud cheers. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos capturing the moment when Shah Rukh Khan waved, blew kisses, and conveyed his Eid greetings to his admirers. Additionally, the Bollywood icon also greeted his fans with a salaam and namaste.

Speaking of his professional endeavours, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, which performed well at the box office. During a recent interview, SRK touched upon his upcoming project, stating that he is planning to commence one around April. He further said that he is striving to work on a film that resonates with his age and continues to portray the lead role as the star of the movie.

READ MORE

  1. Eid 2024: Salman Khan's Fans Trigger Lathi Charge outside His Mumbai Residence
  2. Lucky Bhaskar Teaser Out: Get Ready for Dulquer Salmaan's Charm in Venky Atluri Directorial
  3. Aamir Khan Makes Rare Public Appearance with Sons Junaid and Azad on Eid 2024 - Watch

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.