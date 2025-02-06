Watch: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening, but the Khans Miss Rare Reunion

Hyderabad: The screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's big screen debut Loveyapa was a star-studded affair. The event saw the Khans of Bollywood Salman and Shah Rukh come together with Aamir adding to the star power. However, the trio missed a rare chance at a memorable reunion.

Videos from the screening have been doing the rounds with SRK and Salman making headlines for their camaraderie with Aamir at his son Junaid's first theatrical release Loveyapa's screening. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen sharing a warm hug with Aamir, and his children Junaid and Ira. For the event, SRK opted for a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening (Video source: ANI)

Adding to the glitz, Salman too posed with Aamir for the paps. The Dabangg actor was seen in an uber-cool look sporting a teal green polo t-shirt with light blue jeans.

Talking about Loveyapa, the film marks the silver screen debut of Junaid alongside Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Junaid was earlier seen in his first Netflix show Maharaj, while Khushi marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's musical film The Archies, which was also released on OTT.

Loveyapa will be released on February 7, 2025. The Advait Chandan directorial is a romantic comedy-drama, which revolves around a couple who is asked to exchange their phones for a day before tying the knot to get to know each other better. The idea and its implementation then leads to a chaos and laughter riot.