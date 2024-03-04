Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Romances Wife Gauri Khan as Udit Narayan Performs Veer Zaara Song

Hyderabad: On the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan charmed the guests with their romantic dance performance. On Sunday, acclaimed singer Udit Narayan took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including the song Main Yahaan Hoon from the film Veer Zaara. SRK and Gauri came forward to dance in front of the guests as they cheered the couple.

Several videos of their love dance have circulated on social media. In the video, King Khan looked dashing as ever in a white sherwani, while Gauri looked stunning in a blue dress. Udit Narayan can be heard singing the song in the video while the pair dances. The IT couple romanced cutely with one another on the lovely number. The audience clapped and hooted in response to their performance.

A day earlier, SRK performed alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and the trio lit up the stage with their explosive dance routine. The trio nailed the hook step of Ram Charan and NTR Jr's RRR song Naatu Naatu. Another video showed Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh doing Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Apart from the three Khans, celebrities like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal attended the festivities. Not just Bollywood biggies, global celebrities including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Ivanka Trump travelled to Jamnagar for the special celebrations of tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. The three-day pre-wedding festivities began on Friday and finished Sunday.