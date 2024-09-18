Bollywood's King Arrives in Style: Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Dapper Return to Mumbai - WATCH

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his way back to Mumbai early Wednesday morning after a trip to undisclosed location. Social media was abuzz with videos and pictures of King Khan arriving at the airport.

Dressed in a stylish brown leather jacket over a T-shirt, jeans, and shoes, SRK arrived at the Mumbai airport looking effortlessly chic. The superstar was captured exiting the terminal alongside his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his security team. The 58-year-old superstar completed his look with a cap and dark sunglasses while carrying a bag. Although he didn’t stop to pose for photos, he smoothly made his way to his car.

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper as Ever as He Returns to Mumbai in Style (Video: ANI)

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for King, an action drama that’s creating quite a buzz. The film features his daughter, Suhana Khan, along with Munjya fame Abhay Verma.

At the recent Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh expressed his excitement about King: "It is an action drama; it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven or eight years."

Meanwhile, in an exciting development, both Salman Khan and SRK are set to make cameo appearances in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Stardom.

Shah Rukh will also be hosting the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, which returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27 to 29. Joining him on stage will be Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rana Daggubati, along with performances by veteran actor Rekha and popular stars like Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

After nearly a decade, Shah Rukh is returning to the IIFA stage as a host. He shared his eagerness to present the awards in previous years but mentioned scheduling conflicts: "They called me once to host (IIFA), they are calling me back after 10 years."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which hit theatres last year and also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Following that, he will appear in the crime drama King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by his own Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, alongside Suhana and Abhay.