Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Monday morning with his family after a trip to Italy. Paparazzi stationed at the airport tried clicking him, but the actor could dodge the lenses. In another airport spotting, actor Kartik Aaryan, and filmmaker Atlee were also seen arriving in Mumbai.

Talking of Shah Rukh, the actor along with his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were clicked at the Kalina airport. SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen at the airport with the family. Similarly, director Atlee with his wife Priya and son were also seen at the airport arriving in the city after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities.

Apart from SRK and Atlee, actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan were sighted at Mumbai's airport on their way home after holidaying in Italy. On another note, actor Kartik Aaryan was also papped at the Mumbai airport. The Shehzaada actor obliged fans with selfies as he made his way out of the airport.

On the professional front, SRK was most recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film debuted to mostly good reviews. The actor will reportedly start filming for his upcoming film King. If reports are to be believed, Sujoy Ghosh will helm the project.