ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family is back in Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities in Italy. Furthermore, Atlee and his wife Priya and Kartik Aaryan were seen at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport
Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport (ANI images)

Shah Rukh Khan Dodges Paps, Kartik Aaryan Poses with Fans, Atlee Spotted at Mumbai Airport (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Monday morning with his family after a trip to Italy. Paparazzi stationed at the airport tried clicking him, but the actor could dodge the lenses. In another airport spotting, actor Kartik Aaryan, and filmmaker Atlee were also seen arriving in Mumbai.

Talking of Shah Rukh, the actor along with his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were clicked at the Kalina airport. SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen at the airport with the family. Similarly, director Atlee with his wife Priya and son were also seen at the airport arriving in the city after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities.

Apart from SRK and Atlee, actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan were sighted at Mumbai's airport on their way home after holidaying in Italy. On another note, actor Kartik Aaryan was also papped at the Mumbai airport. The Shehzaada actor obliged fans with selfies as he made his way out of the airport.

On the professional front, SRK was most recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film debuted to mostly good reviews. The actor will reportedly start filming for his upcoming film King. If reports are to be believed, Sujoy Ghosh will helm the project.

Read More

  1. Viral Alert! Shah Rukh Khan in Spain to Shoot King with Suhana Khan?
  2. Chandu Champion Trailer out, Kartik Aaryan Shines in Story of a Resilient Paralympian
  3. Viral Alert!: Ranveer Singh, Atlee Set Dance Floor on Fire at Wedding of Shankar's Daughter - Watch

TAGGED:

SHAH RUKH KHAN BACK IN MUMBAISHAH RUKH AIRPORT LOOKKARTIK AARYAN AIRPORT LOOKATLEE WIFE PRIYA ARRIVE IN MUMBAISRK ATLEE KARTIK AARYAN AT AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.