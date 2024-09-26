Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Creates Fan Frenzy at Mumbai Airport Ahead of IIFA 2024

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was greeted by an ocean of fans at Mumbai airport as he headed to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. The actor, known for his roles in blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, was spotted on September 26, dressed in his signature all-black ensemble. Despite the heavy airport security, SRK's arrival led to a fan frenzy as they gathered in large numbers at the airport for a glimpse and photographs with the star.

In the video shared by a new agency, the Bollywood actor can be seen in a hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, exuding charm. Enthusiastic fans shouted SRK's name, with some attempting to push past security to get closer. The actor maintained his composure, smiling at his admirers while being escorted by his bodyguards.

Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Adoring Fans on Way to IIFA (Video source: ANI)

Fans of the actor took to social media to express their admiration for SRK, with many defending the loud reactions of those who rushed to see him. Comments ranged from understanding the emotional attachment fans have for the actor to light-hearted takes on the chaotic scene. Apart from Shah Rukh, other celebrities, including Kriti Sanon and veteran actor Rekha, were also seen at the airport, jetting off for the prestigious event scheduled for September 28 on Yas Island.

Talking about IIFA 2024, the awards will feature electrifying performances from stars such as Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with Rekha among the honoured attendees. Alongside the main awards, IIFA Utsavam will celebrate achievements in South Indian cinema, hosted by Rana Daggubati. On the work front, Khan is set to start filming for his upcoming movie King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.

