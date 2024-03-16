Watch: Sara Ali Khan Rocks the Runway with Confidence, Displaying Burn Marks at LFW 2024

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan made quite a statement when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. As the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam, all eyes were on her stunning traditional outfit. But what really caught everyone's attention were the burn marks visible on her abdomen. Despite this, Sara confidently flaunted them as she strutted down the runway.

Her outfit, a shimmery gray lehenga paired with a stylish bralette from Chakkilam's Lenora collection, was a masterpiece of intricate embroidery. The combination highlighted the exceptional craftsmanship. The color of the ensemble was strikingly unusual yet complemented Sara's look perfectly. Her makeup, featuring a dewy base and kohl-rimmed eyes, added to the dreamy vibe, while her soft wavy hairstyle and sparkling earrings completed the glamorous look.

The burn marks on Sara's body were a result of a minor accident she had while promoting her films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Despite the mishap, Sara remained composed and confident as she walked the ramp. Speaking to the media about her outfit, she expressed her satisfaction with the blend of tradition and modernity it represented, making her feel both comfortable and stylish.

Reflecting on her ramp walk experience, Sara admitted to feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness, given her busy schedule leading up to the event. However, she found the experience exhilarating and thoroughly enjoyed it. When asked about her view on fashion, Sara underlined the importance of comfort and self-expression, noting that her outfit allowed her to move freely without any restrictions.

Meanwhile, on Day 4 of the fashion event, Shruti Haasan stole the spotlight with her impeccable style. Renowned for her bold fashion choices, Shruti showcased a beautiful floral lehenga from Sakshi Bhati's latest collection, Ember Glow. Her ability to effortlessly pull off unexpected combinations with chicness solidified her status as a fashion icon. In essence, both Sara Ali Khan and Shruti Haasan left a lasting impression at Lakme Fashion Week, each showcasing their unique style and confidence on the runway.