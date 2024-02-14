WATCH: Rumoured Lovebirds Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Bainz Papped outside Store on Valentine's Day

Hyderabad (Telangana): The love affair between Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Malaysian model Chandni Bainz has been in the limelight for quite some time now. The paparazzi have frequently snapped the couple while they are out and about in the city. On Valentine's Day, they once again became the center of attention when they were seen outside a store.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend can be seen coming out of a store, and entering their car. Khatter donned a blue shirt paired with white cargo pants. He is also seen carrying a shopping bag. Bainz, on the other hand, sported a grey hoodie paired with shorts.

Earlier this month, the rumoured couple attended a special screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', held in Mumbai. This took place a day before the film was released in theaters. Khatter's mother, Neliima Azeem, accompanied him to the event.

Khatter looked impeccably stylish in an all-black outfit, while Bainz looked stunning in an exquisite green ensemble. Neliima, on the other hand, exuded grace in an all-white ethnic outfit.

Meanwhile, the public became aware of Khatter and Bainz's affair in September 2023 when they made their first appearance together while holding each other's hands. Bainz, a Malaysian model, has been the the talk of the town since her mysterious appearance with Khatter on a bike.