Watch: Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Exit Zoya Akhtar's House in Same Car

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina leaving Zoya Akhtar's house together (ETV Bharat)

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, actors of The Archies, have recently drawn attention to their rumoured romance. They were photographed at Zoya Akhtar's home together. In the viral footage, Vedang is seen allowing Khushi to exit first and then walking behind her to the same car. Both dressed in black, waved at the paparazzi stationed there before heading their way out.

Vedang Raina previously posted three photos on Instagram with Alia Bhatt, with whom he will co-star in the upcoming film Jigra. He captioned the photographs, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that’s meant everything. See you at the movies on September 27th, @vasanbala @swapsagram."

Khushi responded to his post by showering him with happy and red love emojis. Janhvi Kapoor joined in, expressing her excitement with the comment 'No one's ready,' accompanied by fire and red heart emojis. Vedang Raina made his film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, costarring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda. He played Reggie Mantle in the film and received appreciation from both viewers and critics for his performance.

Raina is now slated to act alongside Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's highly anticipated film Jigra, following his successful debut. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, is set to be released on September 27 later this year. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor's next project is Naadaniyaan, in which she will co-star with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actor Saif Ali Khan.