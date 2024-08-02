Watch: Rekha Kisses Janhvi Kapoor at Ulajh Screening; Reminds Fans of Sridevi with Heartfelt Gesture

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is all set to grace the big screen today, August 2 with her spy thriller Ulajh. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film held a special screening on Thursday. Several B-town celebs Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Pooja Bhatt, and others graced the event. However, it was veteran actor Rekha who stole the show with her grace and warm gesture.

Veteran actor Rekha graced the event and shared heartwarming moments with Janhvi on the red carpet, reminding fans of the late actor Sridevi. (Video source: ANI)

Rekha stepped in for former co-star Sridevi at the launch of the late actor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's new film, Ulajh, in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The veteran actor's sweet gesture on the red carpet has left many fans emotional with her love for Janhvi. In paparazzi videos doing the rounds, we see Rekha planting a kiss on Janhvi's cheeks as the two pose for the media.

Another video from the screening shows Rekha caressing a giant background banner of the film's poster featuring Janhvi. She then kisses it as if to bless Janhvi and her new film. As soon as the videos were uploaded, fans could not help but find similarities between Rekha and Sri because of their motherly affection and aura.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented: "Rekha ji today have come to give love and blessings to the janhvi like Shree Devi ji, you can see her motherly affection in her eyes." Another one wrote: "Rekhaji is so beautiful in and out, so warm and graceful and has so much genuine love for Jhanvi and even more so because Srideviji and Rekhaji were colleagues and for sure pretty cordial as well with each other." Rekha's warm conduct reminded fans of Sri, with one commenting: "Wish Sri ma'am was also here."

Another noted: "Rekha ji and sri devi ji were good friends so it’s only natural for rekha ji to step in like a massi to her…. Like a mother figure to janvhi." Rekha wore a peach-coloured tissue silk saree to the premiere, and her hair was styled with flowers as usual. She even accompanied Janhvi on the red carpet, holding her hand as they posed for photos.

Ulajh stars Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a challenging task at the London embassy while under close surveillance. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover spy. The trailer depicted a maze of secrets and betrayals, implying an inside leak that endangers the lives of undercover operatives and forces Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. Ulajh is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and produced by Junglee Pictures.