Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Wows with Casual-yet-Chic Airport Look as She Jets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Published : 6 hours ago

Rashmika Mandanna departs for Milan Fashion Week 2024, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event. Dressed casually yet chic, Rashmika is set to represent India once more on a global stage.

Rashmika Mandanna jets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024
Rashmika Mandanna jets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024 (IANS/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: On Friday, actor Rashmika Mandanna was spotted jetting off to Milan, Italy, gearing up for her second appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2024. The stylish star made a notable impression at the airport, dressed in a chic white sweatshirt and black joggers, and greeted the photographers stationed at the airport with her signature love sign.

Rashmika Mandanna jets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024 (Video source: ANI)

Rashmika shared her excitement with fans through Instagram Stories, posting a selfie from her flight with a caption reflecting her love for comfortable fashion, saying, "Are you someone who no matter which season it is... you'll always end up wearing a sweatshirt or a pullover?"

This marks Rashmika's second time gracing the prestigious Milan Fashion Week runway, highlighting her growing influence in the international fashion scene. A source in a newswire revealed, "Rashmika will represent India once again at Milan Fashion Week 2024, joining other prominent Asian celebrities."

Her previous Milan appearance was met with acclaim, where she stunned in a striking black gown, earning praise from critics and fans alike. On the film front, Mandanna is set to appear in several high-profile projects, including reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and collaborations with stars like Salman Khan, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Vicky Kaushal, Dev Mohan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ranbir Kapoor.

