ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Wows with Casual-yet-Chic Airport Look as She Jets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Hyderabad: On Friday, actor Rashmika Mandanna was spotted jetting off to Milan, Italy, gearing up for her second appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2024. The stylish star made a notable impression at the airport, dressed in a chic white sweatshirt and black joggers, and greeted the photographers stationed at the airport with her signature love sign.

Rashmika shared her excitement with fans through Instagram Stories, posting a selfie from her flight with a caption reflecting her love for comfortable fashion, saying, "Are you someone who no matter which season it is... you'll always end up wearing a sweatshirt or a pullover?"

This marks Rashmika's second time gracing the prestigious Milan Fashion Week runway, highlighting her growing influence in the international fashion scene. A source in a newswire revealed, "Rashmika will represent India once again at Milan Fashion Week 2024, joining other prominent Asian celebrities."

Her previous Milan appearance was met with acclaim, where she stunned in a striking black gown, earning praise from critics and fans alike. On the film front, Mandanna is set to appear in several high-profile projects, including reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and collaborations with stars like Salman Khan, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Vicky Kaushal, Dev Mohan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ranbir Kapoor.