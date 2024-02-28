Watch: Ranveer Singh Exudes 'Don' Vibes in All Black Attire at Airport

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is well-known not only for his acting abilities but also for his unique dressing sense and upbeat personality. However, the actor, for a change, ditched casual wear, and instead got into the shoes of his Don character, exuding boss vibes in an all-black sleek avatar. Singh was spotted returning to Mumbai late Tuesday night looking dapper.

In the video shared by paparazzi, he is seen wearing black sweatpants and a matching plain t-shirt. He layered it with a velvet hoodie and wore a black mask and glasses. Regardless of how hard Ranveer Singh attempted to hide his identity in public, the paparazzi recognised him by his body language and swag. The actor in a failed attempt chose to deceive folks at the Mumbai airport by hiding behind his mask when he returned to the city.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor also brought a handbag and donned comfortable white sneakers on his return. He left the venue wearing the hoodie cap over his head, attempting to conceal his identity. But despite his best efforts, the paparazzi identified him. After posing for photos, he drove away in his swanky car.

Talking about Ranveer's upcoming projects, director Karan Johar, during a recent live session, disclosed the former's lineup of films. The Bollywood filmmaker, recently hosted an Instagram live session in which he engaged with his fans and followers. While spilling the beans on his next project, he also discussed the highly anticipated film Sangam, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

KJo clarified that he is not making a love story. He said: "I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break but the film I am writing definitely has a strong love story embedded in it, so love is something I can't do without, music is something I can't do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema." He also stated that he is already working on a script for his next project, which is set to begin production by the end of the year.