Watch: Ranbir-Alia's Adorable Tot Raha Steals the Spotlight from Her Parents with Cute Antics

After Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were spotted at Mumbai airport with Neetu Kapoor. Raha’s adorable antics, including waving at the cameras and smiling at her grandmom, captured everyone’s attention.

Kapoor Family’s Airport Outing: Raha’s Endearing Waves Melt Hearts (Photo: ANI video grab/ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Following a festive celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, and his mother Neetu Kapoor. The sight of the Kapoor family at the airport, especially with little Raha in tow, was truly a treat for fans. In the photos snapped by the paparazzi, Raha was spotted cheerfully waving at the cameras.

The Kapoor family's presence at the airport drew considerable attention, with little Raha capturing everyone's hearts with her adorable gestures as Ranbir and Alia handled their travel arrangements. Neetu Kapoor also joined them, and Raha greeted her grandmother with a sweet smile and a few words. Neetu responded warmly, adding to the charm of the moment. Raha's presence at the airport was a delightful sight for onlookers.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Raha at Mumbai airport (Photo: ANI)

Just a day prior, Raha’s traditional outfit at the Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration had caught everyone’s eye. Karisma Kapoor had shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, featuring Ranbir with Raha, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as Kunal Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's adorable tot steals the show with cuteness (Photo: ANI)

In the shared images, Raha was seen sitting on Ranbir's lap, while another photo captured Ranbir looking affectionately at his daughter as she posed for the camera. Raha, dressed in a charming green ethnic suit, looked absolutely adorable.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Alia's banner Etarnal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is all set to hit big screens on October 11. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War ready to go on floors. The film will mark Alia and Ranbir's second onscreen outing after Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Raha at Mumbai airport (Photo: ANI)

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's adorable tot steals the show with cuteness (Photo: ANI)

