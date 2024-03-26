WATCH: Ram Charan Papped with Upasana, Klin Kaara at Hyderabad Airport Ahead of His Birthday

WATCH: Ram Charan Papped with Upasana, Klin Kaara at Hyderabad Airport Ahead of His Birthday

Actor Ram Charan is spotted with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday. It is speculated that the couple are jetting off to celebrate the actor's birthday on March 27.

Hyderabad: Global Star Ram Charan, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, is widely recognised for being a devoted family man despite his demanding acting career. The actor is often seen alongside his beloved wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. On Tuesday, the family of three was spotted at the Hyderabad airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ram Charan could be seen in a formal white shirt paired with grey trousers, complemented by black loafers and stylish shades. Upasana, on the other hand, looked graceful in a floral kurta and was seen holding their baby. Speculations suggest that the couple might be jetting off to celebrate the actor's impending 39th birthday on March 27.

Regarding Ram Charan's professional endeavours, he is acting in director S Shankar's directorial debut Game Changer, featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Anjali.

Earlier reports revealed that the film's first single, Jaragandi, is scheduled for release on the actor's birthday on March 27, as a special treat for fans. Game Changer, a political thriller, is based on a story penned by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Thaman S. The highly anticipated film is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

