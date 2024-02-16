Watch: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities with Dhol Night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in a modest ceremony in South Goa. They apparently began their wedding celebrations with dhol night on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani kick started their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai on Thursday night. As per reports, the couple invited their closest friends and family for a dhol night at Jackky's house. As their wedding date approaches, the soon-to-be bride was observed arriving at her future husband's home with her entire family and close friends.

Rakul Preet Singh came at her future home, where she may live with her soon-to-be husband, Jackky Bhagnani, a few hours ago, dressed elegantly. The couple began their wedding celebrations with a lively and entertaining dhol night at Jackky's home. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress is seen sitting in her posh luxury car with her parents and brother. They were followed by a group of cars with their close relatives seated inside.

The location was reportedly decorated with vibrant colours and traditional decor, with the rhythmic beats of the dhol echoing through the air. The dhol night was all about laying the groundwork for the upcoming festivities.

Rakul Preet and Jackky will marry on February 21 in Goa. The two-day event will be attended by their loved ones. The wedding is environmentally sustainable, as the couple and their relatives have not issued any printed invitations. Also, no crackers will be popped at any time.

There will be professionals who will calculate the carbon footprint created by this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then advise them how many trees need to be planted based on the footprint. It is undoubtedly a unique step. The couple will plant it themselves, perhaps directly after the wedding ceremony or the next day.

The couple has been quite open about their romance online, and they have been spotted together on several occasions. Rakul and Jackky officially announced their romance on Instagram in October 2021.

