Watch: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Release Sparks Massive Fan Celebrations

Hyderabad: The release of Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Vettaiyan today, October 10, has triggered a wave of immense fanfare and celebration across the country. With the iconic actor portraying a dual-shaded cop, the pan-Indian drama has attracted massive crowds, particularly during its special screenings and early morning shows in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that the film has already earned over Rs 40 crore in advance sales, reflecting its widespread appeal.

Fans have been gathering outside theaters since last night, creating a festive atmosphere filled with excitement. Massive cutouts and banners of Rajinikanth adorn the streets, with bursting fireworks lighting up the night sky, showcasing the devotion fans have for their beloved Superstar. Inside the packed theaters, audiences cheer, dance, and throw confetti as Rajinikanth graces the screen, transforming the movie-watching experience into a celebratory event.

Massive Crowds and Joyous Celebrations Mark Vettaiyan Release (Video source: ANI)

Social media platforms are flooded with tributes, videos, and heartfelt messages from fans expressing their admiration for Rajinikanth's performance. The energy is palpable, with many likening the experience to a grand festival, adding to the joy of Vijayadashami. In the video attached, we see the superstar's fans gathering in massive numbers outside a theatre in Chennai and dancing to his songs.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan features an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by SR Kathir, the film promises a blend of class and mass appeal. As the day unfolds, Vettaiyan is expected to break box office records, with overseas numbers projected to surpass domestic figures.