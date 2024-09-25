ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 seconds ago

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha charmed fans with her adorable airport appearances after the family's return from Paris. A video showed her bonding with her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, capturing precious family moments.

WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris
Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, has been stealing hearts with her adorable airport appearances. After accompanying her parents to Paris for Alia's debut at Paris Fashion Week, Raha was the centre of attention when the family returned to Mumbai today, September 25.

In a video shared by a paparazzo On Instagram, Raha can be seen in her father's arms, looking a bit tired from the long flight. Her doting dadi, Neetu Kapoor, who had accompanied the family to Paris, gave her granddaughter a sweet kiss before heading home, highlighting their close bond.

Earlier on September 16, Raha melted hearts when she saw her granny at the airport security counter. As the family waited to get their tickets checked, Raha couldn't stop smiling, and in a sweet moment caught on camera, she said in her baby voice, "Dadi, too many photos," referencing the paparazzi clicks around her.

Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu had all flown to Paris, where Alia walked the ramp as the new global brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. After the successful fashion week debut, it was Raha's charming moments with her family that won over fans, making her the star of the return journey.

speaking of Alia's professional endeavours, she is set to star in Jigra, an action-packed drama where she plays Satya, a sister determined to rescue her younger brother (played by Vedang Raina) from an international prison. Co-produced by Dharma Productions and her own Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film promises an intense storyline.

