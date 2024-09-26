ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Puneeth Rajkumar's Wife Gets Emotional as She Inaugurates Temple Built in His Honour

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar inaugurated a temple dedicated to her late husband, Puneeth Rajkumar, in Yelagachcha village, built by a devoted fan named Prakash. The emotional event celebrated Puneeth's legacy, with Ashwini expressing her gratitude for the unwavering love of fans.

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt ceremony that highlighted the deep bond between fans and their beloved stars, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar inaugurated the Puneeth Temple, built in honour of the late actor in Yelagachcha village, Haveri taluk, on September 26. The shrine, constructed by dedicated fan Prakash in memory of his idol, stands as a testament to Puneeth Rajkumar's lasting legacy in the hearts of Kannadigas.

The emotional event began with Ashwini expressing her gratitude, stating, "I am forever grateful to his fans." She reflected on the significance of having a temple built on a fan's land, describing it as a blessing and a reflection of the love that continues to surround Puneeth even after his untimely departure. The temple was built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, funded entirely by Prakash.

Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Wife Inaugurates Temple Constructed in His Honour (ETV Bharat)

As part of the ceremony, Ashwini named the fan Prakash and his wife Deepa's daughter Apeksha, fulfilling a dream that echoed her husband's legacy and the profound respect that fans hold for superstar Puneeth. The inauguration was marked by the participation of Guddalishwara Swamiji of Hosaritthi and drew attendees from various sectors, including fellow actors, politicians, and prominent figures from the film industry. Following the unveiling of the Puneeth Rajkumar statue, a series of entertainment programs were scheduled, showcasing the community's celebration of Puneeth's life and contributions.

The event not only celebrated Puneeth's legacy but also demonstrated the unbreakable bond between him and his fans, who continue to honour his memory through acts of love and devotion. The Puneeth Temple stands as a symbol of this connection, celebrating the joy Puneeth Rajkumar brought to their lives.

