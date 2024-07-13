WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Departs From Mumbai After Attending Anant-Radhika's Wedding, Says 'So Jao' To Paps

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra was spotted departing from Mumbai's Kalina airport after attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The paparazzi were hot on her heels, capturing her every move as she made her way through the airport. A video showed Priyanka graciously posing for the cameras, folding her hands in a respectful gesture, waving, and even flashing a peace sign.

Priyanka Chopra Departs From Mumbai (Video Source: ANI)

Before entering the airport terminal, Priyanka playfully told the paparazzi to get some rest, saying "So jao (go to sleep)." For her journey, Priyanka opted for a comfortable yet stylish outfit, consisting of a white tank top, that she wore under a black and silver jacket, paired with matching trousers, and shoes.

Earlier, Priyanka had stolen the show at the Ambani wedding, dancing the night away with guests at the baraat ceremony. She grooved to popular Bollywood tracks like Sapne Mein Milti Hai and Chikni Chameli, looking stunning in a mustard-golden lehenga. Her husband, Nick Jonas, was also seen busting a move, dressed in pastel sherwani.

The star-studded wedding guest list included Rajnikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. International celebrities like John Cena, Rema, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were also in attendance.

Speaking of Priyanka's professional endeavours, she has been busy filming her upcoming movie, The Bluff, in Australia. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film also stars Karl Urban. Fans can look forward to seeing her in another upcoming project, Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.