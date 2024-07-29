ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Prabhas Unveils First Glimpse Of The Raja Saab Amid Kalki 2898 AD Success, Fans Anticipate Another Blockbuster

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

The first glimpse of Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was unveiled on July 29. Set to release on April 10, 2025, the teaser shows Prabhas in a stylish avatar. Fans eagerly await the film, following the success of Prabhas' recent movie Kalki 2898 AD.

The Raja Saab glimpse (Photo: YouTube/ People Media Factory)

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas' highly anticipated pan-India film, The Raja Saab, unveiled the first glimpse of the movie on Monday, July 29. The horror romantic comedy, helmed by Maruthi, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared the glimpse with a caption that read, "Here's #TheRajaSaab Fan India Glimpse… See you all in theatres on April 10th, 2025." Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments. One user wrote, "Darling is back!" Another commented, "Can't wait to watch it!!" One more fan wrote, "Waiting for the next blockbuster." A user wrote, "Bhai kalki se sidha Rajasaab Bhai kalki part two kab aayega???"

The 45-second long teaser offers a captivating glimpse into Prabhas' character, who plays the titular role. The video features Prabhas arriving on a motorcycle, dressed in a suit and sunglasses, with a bouquet of flowers in hand. One of the defining moments of the clip shows his character admiring his reflection in a bike mirror.

Bankrolled by People Media Factory, the film's music has been composed by SS Thaman. The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Additionally, the cast features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam in significant roles. This mass entertainer is set to release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his most recent film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

