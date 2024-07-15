WATCH: Prabhas Admits Kalki 2898 AD's Budget 'WORRIED' Him, Teases a 'Bigger Part 2'" (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Prabhas' latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, has swept across the globe as a monumental blockbuster, amassing staggering box office collections. The actor, affectionately known as the rebel star, expressed deep gratitude towards his global fanbase for their unwavering support. In a heartfelt video, he credited his fans and the creators of Kalki 2898 AD for his success.

Mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 600 crores, the film initially caused Prabhas some concern due to its extensive production costs. However, these worries were dispelled by the reassuring dedication of the producers. "I think we should thank the producers. The way they spent, we all were worried. And I used to ask, 'I think you are spending too much.' He was like, 'No, we are giving big hits, no worry. We should give the highest quality film.' So, I want to thank these producers and Nag Ashwin for giving me an opportunity to work with the greatest legends in Indian cinema. Amitabh sir and Kamal sir, we all have grown up watching you and learned a lot from you," said Prabhas.

Prabhas also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans stating, "Hi, my fans, thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin; he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film."

The film, produced under the esteemed banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, founded by Ashwini Dutt and now led by his talented daughters Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, has not only shattered records but also captivated audiences with its visionary narrative. Inspired by the Mahabharata, Kalki 2898 AD unfolds in a dystopian future and revolves around compelling characters portrayed by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas himself.

Prabhas was effusive in his praise for his co-stars, describing Deepika Padukone as "the most gorgeous lady" and teasing a "bigger part 2" to come. He concluded with a heartfelt message to his fans, "Thanks to my fans. Love you so much."

With its groundbreaking storyline and stellar performances, Kalki 2898 AD has earned over Rs 550 crore in India. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide since its release in theaters on June 27.