WATCH: PM Modi Hugs Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan After Swearing in; Ram Charan Looks on with Admiration

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Jana Sena Party (JSP), was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, while N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), took oath as the Chief Minister today (June 12). The swearing-in ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, among others.

WATCH: PM Modi Hugs Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan After Latter Swears in as AP Dy CM; Ram Charan Looks on with Admiration (ANI)

Adding glitz to the event were Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and Telugu cinema's superstar, Chiranjeevi, and the screen icon Rajinikanth. The oath-taking ceremony was ensued by a heartwarming moment shared between Pawan Kalyan, PM Modi, and Chiranjeevi.

Post the ceremonial formalities, PM Modi graciously bid adieu to everyone, but not before stealing the show for the stars - Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. PM Modi was seen clasping the hands of Pawan and Chiranjeevi, sharing a warm embrace. The gathering witnessed to this endearing display, including Pawan Kalyan's nephew and actor, Ram Charan. For the unversed, Ram Charan is Chiranjeevi's son.

It could be recalled that during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party conclave in Delhi earlier this month, PM Modi lauded Pawan as 'aandhi' (storm). In reciprocation, Pawan showered accolades upon Modi, acknowledging his visionary leadership.

In another highlight from the oath-taking ceremony, Pawan touched his elder brother's feet, a gesture steeped in tradition and respect. The event saw the graceful presence of Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, radiating elegance in a saree. His family members also flew in from Hyderabad.

For the uninitiated, Pawan's victory in Pithapuram and his party's commendable performance underlined his political resurrection after the setbacks in 2019. Pawan's electoral victory has earned him adulations far beyond the silver screen.