WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's Sensational Comments on Portrayal of Heroes in Cinema Sets Social Media Ablaze

Pawan Kalyan's Sensational Comments on the Portrayal of Heroes in Cinema (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and superstar Pawan Kalyan has sparked a controversy with his sensational remarks on portrayal of heroes in cinema. His comments, which highlight the stark contrast between the portrayal of heroes in films 40 years ago and now, have taken social media by storm.

During a recent visit to Karnataka to discuss the issue of elephants, Pawan Kalyan met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. He also held talks with Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. In a press conference that followed, Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on the film industry. He noted that four decades ago, heroes in movies would save forests, whereas today's heroes are depicted as tree smugglers who cut down forests.

"I am sharing how the culture transformed. A hero was around 40 years back is someone who safeguards the forest and now the hero is someone who cuts away the forest and who is a smuggler," said Pawan Kalyan, actor-turned-politician.

Pawan Kalyan's comments highlighting this shift in narrative have taken social media by storm. He cited the example of Kannada superstar Rajkumar's film Gandhada Gudi, where the hero works to conserve wildlife.

Citing the example of Kannada superstar Rajkumar's film Gandhada Gudi, Pawan Kalyan noted that it was all about safeguarding the forest. He also acknowledged his own role in the cinema industry, admitting that he often struggles with playing such characters and asks himself, "Am I sending the right message?"

Pawan Kalyan also said that he finds the cultural shift fascinating, saying, "Here I would like to do what I could not do in reel life, and I wish I am able to do it in real life." He expressed gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh for electing him in Pithapuram and pledged to utilise his power and influence to promote ecological balance and save Mother Earth.

His remarks have ignited a debate about the portrayal of heroes in contemporary cinema.

TAGGED:

