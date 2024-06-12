WATCH: Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet, Wife Anna Lezhneva Beams as He Takes Oath as AP Deputy CM (ANI)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His journey from silver screen stardom to political prominence reached a pinnacle as he stood surrounded by his family members on this momentous occasion. The ceremony, held in Gannavaram, Vijayawada, was graced by esteemed guests, including his elder brother and superstar, Chiranjeevi, whom he humbly touched his feet in reverence.

On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and 25 ministers, including Pawan, were sworn-in. The presence of notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and superstar Rajinikanth added grandeur to the event.

Pawan Kalyan, belonging to an illustrious family in Telugu cinema, was accompanied by numerous family members, including his wife Anna Lezhneva, adorned in traditional attire. As he took the oath, Anna captured the essence of the significant moment on her phone, radiating joy and pride.

Winning the Pithapuram Assembly seat, Pawan Kalyan defeated his opponent by an impressive margin. His former wife, Renu Desai, joined the chorus of well-wishers on social media, while his children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, from his previous marriage, witnessed their father's ascent to power with utmost admiration and support.