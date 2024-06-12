ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet, Wife Anna Lezhneva Beams as He Takes Oath as AP Deputy CM

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Pawan Kalyan humbly touches the feet of his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi, a superstar as he swears-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, captures the defining moment of Pawan's political journey on her phone.

Pawan Kalyan humbly touches the feet of his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi, a superstar as he swears-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, captures the defining moment of Pawan's political journey on her phone.
Pawan Kalyan takes oath as AP Deputy CM (Video grabs/ETV Bharat)

WATCH: Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet, Wife Anna Lezhneva Beams as He Takes Oath as AP Deputy CM (ANI)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His journey from silver screen stardom to political prominence reached a pinnacle as he stood surrounded by his family members on this momentous occasion. The ceremony, held in Gannavaram, Vijayawada, was graced by esteemed guests, including his elder brother and superstar, Chiranjeevi, whom he humbly touched his feet in reverence.

On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and 25 ministers, including Pawan, were sworn-in. The presence of notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and superstar Rajinikanth added grandeur to the event.

Pawan Kalyan, belonging to an illustrious family in Telugu cinema, was accompanied by numerous family members, including his wife Anna Lezhneva, adorned in traditional attire. As he took the oath, Anna captured the essence of the significant moment on her phone, radiating joy and pride.

Winning the Pithapuram Assembly seat, Pawan Kalyan defeated his opponent by an impressive margin. His former wife, Renu Desai, joined the chorus of well-wishers on social media, while his children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, from his previous marriage, witnessed their father's ascent to power with utmost admiration and support.

Read More

  1. Pawan Kalyan Oath Ceremony: Wife Anna Lezhneva, Mega Family Arrive, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Mark Their Presence
  2. Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Sends 'Lots of Luck' on Oath-taking Ceremony, Styles Kids for their Father's 'Big Day'
  3. 'Ye Pawan Nahi Aandhi Hai': Modi Praises Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at NDA meet - Watch

TAGGED:

PAWAN TAKES OATH ASAP DEPUTY CMPAWAN KALYAN OATH TASKING CEREMONYPAWAN KALYAN WIFE AT OATH CEREMONYPAWAN TOUCHES CHIRANJEEVI FEET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.