WATCH | Pawan Kalyan says Ram Mandir ceremony 'unified Bharat as nation'; Ram Charan feels blessed

Ayodhya: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and his actor nephew Ram Charan witnessed the Pran Pratishta ceremony held at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The duo was among several celebrities who soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya as hymns, verses and songs about Lord Ram reverberated in temple town.

Following the grand opening ceremony, Pawan Kalyan, dressed in a white kurta pajama and a shawl, shared his emotions with the media. The 52-year-old actor described the event as deeply moving, recalling tears during the Pran Pratishtha. "Today has been quite emotional for me. At the time of Pranpratishtha, tears had started rolling down my eyes...This has strengthened and unified Bharat as a nation," said Pawan Kalyan.

Ram Charan, who attended the ceremony with his megastar father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha Konidela, described the experience as fantastic and beautiful. He emphasised the honor of witnessing such an auspicious day, calling it a blessing for everyone born in India. When asked about witnessing Ram Mandir inauguration, Charan said, "Fantastic, it was so beautiful. Once in a lifetime. It's an honour for everybody to witness this, to be born in our India and witness this. This is truly a blessing."

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan, renowned figures like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and others graced the occasion, creating a global affair with 92 invitees from 50 countries. The ceremony featured 506 A-listers, including politicians, industrialists, film stars, and sports personalities, making it a diverse and significant gathering.

The ceremony, attended by approximately 8,000 invitees, showcased global representation and cultural richness, with 15 'yajmans' from various social groups accompanying Prime Minister Modi. The event included music instruments from 25 states producing 'mangal dhwani' for nearly two hours, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The city itself was adorned with over 2,500 quintals of flowers, creating a vibrant backdrop for the historic occasion.